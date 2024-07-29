Judon has ‘animated' talks with Pats coach, GM amid contract dispute

Matthew Judon's offseason saga took another turn Monday.

The New England Patriots outside linebacker, who has been vocal in his desire for a new contract, did not participate in the team's first padded practice of training camp Monday on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

Judon was present for the start of practice, arriving in sweatpants and a sweatshirt and playing catch with a few fans, per our Patriots Insider Phil Perry.

Matthew Judon is here today though not dressed in practice attire. Did his usual pre-practice game of catch, but looks like he won’t be a participant today. pic.twitter.com/AYBhYTfp6m — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 29, 2024

Judon then sat on a trash can to watch his fellow pass-rushers participate in drills. Head coach Jerod Mayo walked over to Judon and chatted with the four-time Pro Bowler for "a little over a minute" before Judon sat up and walked off the field while "looking frustrated," according to Perry.

Jerod Mayo appears to exchange some words with Matthew Judon who is not participating in practice today. Judon seen exiting the field after their conversation 👀 pic.twitter.com/BJvP64tnpS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 29, 2024

Later in the practice, Judon returned to the field and was seen "animatedly" talking to Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh. He left the field after that discussion and did not return.

Judon now leaving the field again after speaking to Wolf and Groh for a few minutes. https://t.co/KupxNnma8K — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 29, 2024

Monday was the first training camp practice in which Judon didn't participate, and comes after the 31-year-old suggested he wouldn't "hold in" by sitting out practice sessions despite wanting a new deal.

"I signed the deal; there's my signature on it, so I've got to play on it," Judon told reporters last Wednesday after New England's first camp session. "Would I like to? No. Do I think that's my value? No. But again, that's not up to me."

Judon is set to make just $6.5 million in base salary on the final year of his current contract, which the team adjusted last August after Judon staged a hold-in during 2023 training camp practices. While Judon recently insisted he had no plans to miss practices this summer -- "Last year, that stuff was trash," he said of his 2023 hold-in -- it appears he's changed tactics as he continues to await a new deal.

Judon was one of the Patriots' best defenders in 2021 and 2022, racking up 28 total sacks in that span while earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. But he missed 13 games in 2023 after suffering a torn lower biceps in Week 4 and turns 32 next month, so Wolf and Mayo have a decision to make on whether to give their star pass-rusher what he wants or risk Judon causing further disruptions.

Watch Perry and Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran break down Judon's discussions with Mayo, Wolf and Groh below: