Report: Matt Judon, Patriots agree on contract adjustment

Matthew Judon got his payday.

The New England Patriots linebacker has sat out training camp while looking for a contract adjustment, and he reportedly got his wish on Friday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new contract will raise Judon's original $2 million guaranteed for 2023 up to $14 million guaranteed. The deal will allow the four-time Pro Bowler to make up to $18 million this year with incentives.

No new years were added to Judon's contract, so it is not an extension.

Sources: Four-time Pro-Bowl DE Matthew Judon and the Patriots reached agreement on a contract adjustment that will take his original $2 million gtd for 2023 to $14 million fully gtd in 2023. The adjustment improved the original 2021 deal and will allow Judon to make up to $18M… pic.twitter.com/osSrFe04P4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Judon is entering his third season with New England. The 31-year-old is coming off a stellar campaign in which he notched a career-high 15.5 sacks.

He originally signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Patriots in March 2021.