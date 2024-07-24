Judon gets candid about Pats contract dispute, social media activity

Matthew Judon reported to New England Patriots training camp on Wednesday, and he certainly made his presence felt.

The star pass-rusher, who is entering the final year of his contract and is currently seeking a new deal, was a full participant at New England's first training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium and followed the session by speaking with reporters for nearly eight minutes about his contract situation a candid interview.

Matthew Judon holds court on his contract. Says he doesn’t want to leave. Says it’s hard to see others paid and not be somewhat jealous. Also says he doesn’t run his X account so he wasn’t the one retweeting trade proposals earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/eCDyufjjIC — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 24, 2024

A four-time Pro Bowler who is set to make just $6.5 million in base salary in 2024, Judon admitted it's been difficult watching other players and even his own teammates receive new contracts while he awaits his payday.

"Honestly, it's tough going into the last year of the deal," Judon said. "You kind of look at everybody around the league and in the building and you see them getting deals done and worked out, and it's tough to not be jealous or envious or something like that.

"But honestly, I've got to focus on myself. I'm happy for those guys, and as much as everybody wants to see me stay around here for a long time, it's really not up to me. I'd pay myself a lot of money and just stay around here for a long time, but it's not up to me. So, you've got to ask those guys making those decisions."

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the front office have prioritized re-signing their own players, handing out extensions to the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson, David Andrews and Christian Barmore while re-signing pending free agents Kendrick Bourne, Anfernee Jennings, and Josh Uche, among others.

The good news is that Judon doesn't plan on holding out or "holding in" by limiting his participation at training camp. But he made very clear that he wants a new contract before the 2024 season begins.

"I signed the deal; there's my signature on it, so I've got to play on it," Judon said. "Would I like to? No. Do I think that's my value? No. But again, that's not up to me."

Judon caused a stir over the weekend by reposting a hypothetical trade that would send him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, leading to speculation that Judon wants out of New England.

Judon shut down that speculation Wednesday, insisting he'd "love to stay (in New England) forever" and that he doesn't control his Twitter/X account.

"Do I want to be traded? Hell nah," Judon said. "I feel like when you're traded, it's kind of like, you don't have any say in it. They just come tell you, like, 'Hey, bro, you're leaving.' I don't think anybody wants to be traded, honestly.

"I told y'all, I don't run my Twitter. People be tweeting stuff and I'll be reading stuff, but I don't run my Twitter."

Judon did admit he's well aware of the discussion around his contract situation and has seen a few trade scenarios involving his name.

"If I go to San Francisco, or I've seen trades to Atlanta, Detroit -- like, all that stuff that y'all see, I see as well," Judon said. "But I just don't buy into it; once they tell me I'm gone, that's why I'm gone."

Judon arguably was the Patriots' best defender from 2021 to 2022, racking up 28 total sacks in that span while earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. But he missed 13 games in 2024 after suffering a torn lower biceps in Week 4 and turns 32 next month, so the Patriots will need to decide whether he's worth the extra cost or if they should move on from the talented veteran after this season.