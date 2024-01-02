Kendrick Bourne hints at wanting to re-sign with the Patriots

Kendrick Bourne, who entered this season as the New England Patriots' top receiver, indicated in an Instagram comment he wants to return to Foxboro next season.

On Monday, Bourne shared a post reflecting on 2023 and looking forward to 2024. Fellow Patriots receiver Demario Douglas responded to Bourne's post in the comments, writing, "miss you brudda."

Bourne replied to the rookie's comment, "Miss ya dog! Make the Patriots bring me back!" Bourne made sure to tag the Patriots' official team account in the comment as well.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Prior to his ACL injury, Bourne logged 406 yards on 37 receptions, finding the endzone four times in his eight games played.

During the 2022-23 season, in which Bourne was fourth in receptions for the Patriots, the Eastern Washington product tallied 434 yards on 35 receptions, scoring just one touchdown.

This is not the first time Bourne has indicated his desire to stay in New England. Earlier in the season, Bourne's name was thrown around the rumor mill before the trade deadline. When asked about these rumors, Bourne confirmed he hoped to stay in New England.

"I want to be here. I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, then it is what it is,” Bourne told the media.

The Patriots signed the now 28-year-old receiver in 2021 to a four-year, $15 million contract. He is set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

Re-signing Bourne will likely come down to his health, his price tag, and what route the Patriots decide to take with a top-three draft pick. Should New England draft a quarterback to replace Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, re-signing Bourne would give the rookie QB a solid target to throw to. Should they draft the top receiver on the board, Marvin Harrison Jr., the Patriots may look to let Bourne walk in favor of signing other positions or landing a different receiver in free agency, similar to what happened with Jakobi Meyers and JuJu Smith-Schuster this past offseason.