Social media piles on Patriots after Jakobi Meyers' TD vs. ex-team

There's never been a better time to engage in some New England Patriots schadenfreude.
The Patriots entered Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 1-4 record -- their worst start since Bill Belichick's first season as head coach in 2000 -- following back-to-back embarrassing losses against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Belichick in particular had faced criticism all week, not only for the team's poor play, but also for his offseason decision not to re-sign Jakobi Meyers, who's enjoying an excellent start to the season in Las Vegas.
Meyers had a chance to further prove Belichick wrong Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and he wasted no time in doing so.
Early in the second quarter, Meyers scored the game's first touchdown when he caught a 12-yard pass from another former Patriot, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The touchdown catch was Meyers' third of the season, which is more than any Patriots receiver had through five games. Given how much better Meyers has played than the receiver New England acquired to replace him, it was fitting that he scored Sunday against his former team while JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive due to a knee injury.
It was also fitting that social media took all sorts of shots at the Patriots after watching Meyers score.
Belichick said earlier this week that Meyers was a "priority" for the Patriots in free agency, but the team's actions suggest otherwise: New England opted to sign Smith-Schuster on a three-year, $25 million contract instead of re-upping with Meyers, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $33 million deal.
It's safe to say that's one of several decisions that's backfired on the Patriots so far.