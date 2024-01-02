Cardinals' QB approach could be great news for Patriots

Fans who hope the New England Patriots select a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft received some encouraging news on Tuesday.

During an interview with the Burns and Gambo radio show, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said his team is committed to Kyler Murray as its quarterback going forward. He was asked whether there was any doubt in his mind about who his QB would be in 2024.

"There is no doubt," Gannon said with a laugh. "'Number 1' is our franchise quarterback."

"Is there any doubt in your mind who your QB is going to be for next season?" - @Gambo987



"No there is not." - Cards HC Jonathan Gannon pic.twitter.com/vUdEPd2fn2 — The Burns & Gambo Show (@BurnsAndGambo) January 2, 2024

Murray, 26, signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension with the Cardinals that puts him under contract through 2028. Still, there were questions about his future in Arizona due to where the team is projected to pick in the 2024 draft. The Cardinals enter Week 18 with the fourth overall pick and still have a chance to climb as high as No. 2 on the draft board before the season's end.

Even if they jump ahead of the Patriots, who currently own the No. 3 pick, Gannon's comments suggest they won't target Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. New England's odds of finding its next franchise quarterback increase significantly, especially if the Chicago Bears (No. 1 overall) are committed to Justin Fields.

If the Pats end up picking behind the Cardinals, they could trade up to get their QB via a trade with Arizona. Of course, other QB-needy teams will be tempted to do the same.

The Patriots will wrap up their regular season against the New York Jets on Sunday. Fans hoping for a top-three pick will root for a loss, but other results across the league will ultimately determine when New England will be on the clock next April.

Sunday's season finale is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.