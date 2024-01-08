Report: McDaniels linked to Pats in Belichick's plan to return as HC

After a failed 4-13 season, New England Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick's future is up in the air. Deemed one of the greatest coaches of all time, just 15 wins away from passing Don Shula's record, Belichick met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday to discuss his future.

While no decision was made, and another meeting reportedly was scheduled for later this week, league sources told Jeff Howe of The Athletic that Belichick has plans to bring back former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, should Belichick himself return next season.

McDaniels was already considered to be a candidate to return to New England, Howe reported. McDaniels left the Patriots to accept a head coaching position with the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels was fired after leading Vegas to a 9-16 record between the two years.

While McDaniels has struggled as a head coach, also failing with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, he found success leading New England's offense, helping Tom Brady and the Patriots win six Super Bowl titles.

Since McDaniels' departure from New England, the Patriot offense has struggled. With only 13.9 points per game this season, the Patriots finished 31st in scoring across the league. Quarterback Mac Jones, who was a Pro Bowler his rookie year under McDaniels, struggled, ultimately being benched and dropped down to third-string by the end of the campaign.

With the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Patriots could take a quarterback to help lead New England into a new era. McDaniels has proven he can help young QBs adjust and could play a vital part in helping the Patriot offense return to the juggernaut they once were.

Monday's meeting also confirmed that Belichick would be willing to forfeit the general manager role if it meant retaining his job as head coach. Belichick also hinted to media that he is still under contract and continued to refer to the Patriots as "our team."

Is McDaniels' rapport with Belichick strong enough to convince Kraft to keep the 71-year-old head coach around for another season? Time will tell.