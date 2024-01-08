Trent Brown ‘likes' post calling for Belichick to leave Pats

Trent Brown seems to believe it's time for the New England Patriots to move on from longtime head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots offensive tackle subtly let his feelings be known via social media on Monday. ESPN's First Take shared an Instagram photo with a quote from host Stephen A. Smith that read, "I think it's time for Bill Belichick to go." Brown appeared to agree with Smith's take as he was among those to "like" the post.

See below:

Of course Trent Brown would like this post pic.twitter.com/5zCsCgyguP — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) January 8, 2024

Brown's 2023 season perfectly summed up his two stints with New England. He was among the best offensive linemen in the league at points in the campaign but appeared more checked out as the year progressed.

Following his absence from the Patriots' Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, Brown took exception to a report that he was "habitually late to things." When the Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad, Brown called his team out for not giving the undrafted rookie an opportunity. He also made it clear on multiple occasions that he looked forward to becoming a free agent.

Brown was a healthy scratch for New England's penultimate game in Buffalo. He missed the team's regular-season finale vs. the New York Jets due to an illness.

"We played the players we wanted to play," Belichick told reporters after the Buffalo game.

The Patriots could be without both Brown and Belichick in 2024. Brown will become a free agent and the odds of him returning to Foxboro -- even if Belichick leaves -- seem slim. Belichick is widely expected to part ways with the Patriots after missing the playoffs for the third time in four years.