Bill Belichick rumors tracker: Latest updates on Patriots head coach

The 2023 NFL season is over for the New England Patriots, and now the real fun begins.

The upcoming offseason has the potential to be the most exciting and impactful in the franchise's history. Not only do the Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they also must decide the future of head coach Bill Belichick.

The 71-year-old coach has spent the last 24 seasons in New England, winning a record six Super Bowl titles during that span. But after missing the playoffs in three of the four seasons since Tom Brady left in 2020, it's fair to wonder whether it makes sense for the two sides to part ways.

Belichick's roster decisions (free agency, trades) and draft moves have not yielded a ton of positive results in recent years. That said, he's still a tremendous coach, so keeping him in that role and taking away his general manager duties might make sense as well.

Belichick will meet with Robert and Jonathan Kraft this week to discuss the plan going forward. The Patriots would be wise to figure everything out ASAP, given the importance of this offseason.

Monday, Jan. 8 at 11:38 a.m. ET: CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports the Panthers have made "informal inquiries" regarding Bill Belichick. The Panthers have head coach and general manager vacancies.

Monday, Jan. 8 at 11:01 a.m. ET: Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reports that Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is "interested in the idea" of a return to New England. Vrabel, of course, was a Patriots linebacker from 2001 through 2008 and was recently inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Monday, Jan. 8 at 10:25 a.m. ET: The Atlanta Falcons are interested in Belichick, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons. Atlanta went 21-30 with zero playoff appearances under Smith.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided an update Sunday on what Falcons owner Arthur Blank might be thinking in regards to Belichick, if the Patriots head coach becomes available.

"I'm gonna give you one factor that people maybe aren't paying enough attention to, and that's geography," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Pregame Live. "So if you want to look at the teams that could be interested here -- Carolina, Atlanta, the Chargers, the Raiders. It certainly sounds, talking to people who know Bill well, that he would rather stay east.

"And that's why the Falcons, one reason at least, why the Falcons have come into play as a factor here potentially over the next week or two when it comes to Bill Belichick. And, you know, speaking specifically to maybe the approach of Arthur Blank, their owner down there, it sure sounds like he likes Arthur Smith quite a bit, but they haven't finished the season the way he'd like.

"Blank is 81 years old and the thought may be he takes a big swing or sticks with Arthur Smith. So he could be looking at Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, someone along those lines where if he can land one of them and create that sort of urgency at his age and as an organization, he'd be willing to do it."

Monday, Jan. 8 at 10:20 a.m.: The Washington Commanders have hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Meyers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help lead the franchise's search for a head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported over the weekend that the Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to meet with Belichick if he's available.

Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.: The Panthers, who already fired their head coach during the season, parted ways with GM Scott Fitterer on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If Belichick wants to be the head coach and de facto GM wherever he is next season, Carolina is one destination with both jobs available.