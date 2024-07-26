Godchaux sounds off on ‘frustrating' contract situation with Pats

A pair of New England Patriots defenders aren't pleased with their current contracts, and they have no problem letting that be known.

On Wednesday, it was star pass rusher Matthew Judon holding court for nearly 10 minutes about his desire for a new deal and the envy he feels watching others players get paid. On Friday, it was defensive tackle Davon Godchaux's turn to sound off about his current contract, which expires after the 2024 season and includes $7.15 million in base salary with no guaranteed money.

"I mean, it's frustrating," Godchaux told reporters at Gillette Stadium after the Patriots' second training camp practice. "... It's frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money. But I'm gonna put it in (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus') hands. He's gonna do what's best for me."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While part of Godchaux's frustration stems from his contract being non-guaranteed, the 29-year-old also believes his skill set as a run-stopper is undervalued.

"I consider myself one of the dominant run (defenders) in the league," Godchaux said. "Obviously it's a passing league; a lot of guys get paid the big money when they pass rush, which I respect. But at the end of the day, I feel like you've got to be able to stop the run to get to the pass rush, and I think that's what a lot of people overlook.

"I've been consistent playing the run throughout my eight years in the league and I feel like I'm still in my prime, so I feel like I wanna be rewarded like that also. So yeah, it's frustrating."

Godchaux garners less attention than other Patriots defensive linemen like Judon and fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore and played just over 60 percent of New England's defensive snaps in 2023. But he hasn't missed a game since joining the Patriots in 2021 and believes his dependability defending the run deserves more praise (and money).

"I've been available every game my last three years here," Godchaux said. "With my position that I play, nose tackle, I doesn't get a lot of recognition. I take up all the blocks and everybody else gets the glory, everybody else gets the stats. But the end of the day, it starts at a foundation, and I feel like in this 3-4 defense, it starts with the nose tackle, especially when you talk about the run game. ... I just want some respect."

Says he would love to be in New England and retire here but when asked about the possibility of a trade, he acknowledges “it’s a business.” https://t.co/ewB7Ad2F1w — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 26, 2024

For Godchaux, "respect" would come in the form of a deal similar to what defensive tackle Grover Stewart recently received from the Indianapolis Colts (three years, $39 million with $17.99 million guaranteed) and what DT Dalvin Tomlinson received from the Cleveland Browns (four years, $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed) -- if not more.

"I look at a guy like Grover Stewart, I look at a guy like Dalvin Tomlinson ... all those guys are run (defenders)," Godchaux said. "The run market has went up too, not just the pass-rusher market.

"Grover Stewart don't play third downs. ... Dalvin Thompson don't play third downs, and all those guys are paid in their price range. So, I'm not gonna call out a number, but those guys are paid in their price range.

"I just really want some respect, and I have no doubt that the Patriots and Drew (Rosenhaus) will get a deal done."

The Patriots and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf have handed out several contract extensions already this offseason to the likes of center David Andrews, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Jahlani Tavai and most recently safety Jabrill Peppers. So, it sounds like Godchaux is wondering where his money is -- and Wolf has to decide whether to give it to him.