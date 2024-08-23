Jayden Daniels won't play vs. Patriots, Drake Maye in preseason finale

NFL fans hoping to see the first ever matchup between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye in Sunday's preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots were disappointed Friday when it was announced the LSU product won't play.

Daniels played in each of the Commanders' first two preseason contests. Washington announced last week that Daniels will start Week 1 of the regular season when the Commanders play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Therefore, it makes sense to keep Daniels out of Sunday's matchup to avoid a potential injury.

The Commanders selected Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots selected Maye one pick later.

Maye won't start Sunday's game in Washington but he will play at some point, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Friday. Jacoby Brissett will start his third straight preseason game for New England. The Patriots have not yet announced a Week 1 starter.

The Patriots and Commanders don't play each other during the 2024 season, so we'll have to wait at least a year for the first head-to-head matchup featuring these two quarterbacks from the 2024 draft class.