Why Van Pelt may prefer Brissett as Pats' Week 1 starting QB

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has made it clear there is still an ongoing competition for the team's starting quarterback job. On Thursday, however, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn't hesitate to label Jacoby Brissett as QB1 over rookie Drake Maye.

While Van Pelt acknowledged Maye could still win the job, it appears he would prefer to open the season with the veteran under center. Our Phil Perry explained why Van Pelt is likely leaning toward Brissett as the Week 1 starter on Thursday's Early Edition.

"It's clear his affinity for Jacoby Brissett. He spent some time with this guy. This is a player who understands his offense and not only understands his offense, but understands NFL defenses," Perry said. "And I thought it was interesting when he really got into what makes Jacoby Brissett so valuable to the Patriots right now. It's that, to steal a line from Tom Brady, he has the answers to the test. He's gonna be able to figure out if a defense is giving him a certain pressure look, how to defeat that look or how to get his team out of a bad play and into a better one.

"I think we all would agree that is certainly where he would have the edge on 21-year-old -- almost 22-year-old -- Drake Maye at this point, even if Maye is clearly the superior player when it comes to some of the physical talents that he brings to the table."

Van Pelt was with the Cleveland Browns when Brissett was their starting QB in 2022, so it would make sense for him to prefer the signal-caller who's more experienced with his offense. But with Mayo preaching an open competition, could there be a disconnect between the head coach and his OC?

"I think they're seeing it the same way. I think they're just communicating what they're seeing differently to us, and there's probably a purpose behind that," Perry said. "I think when you hear Jerod Mayo talk about how the job is still open and it's still definitely a competition and they still have practices left and they have a preseason game left and they'll make their decision on Monday or Tuesday, that to me is the head coach doing what he told us he would do at times, which is use his platform in the media to speak to his players.

"So if it hasn't been communicated behind the scenes, although I bet it has, if Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye are paying attention, they understand that there is still something to be won here. There is a role to be had. And I think that's valuable to both guys."

Despite being a coveted third-overall pick, Maye was widely considered a project coming out of the 2024 draft. The North Carolina product wasn't expected to be in the starting QB conversation until later in the season if at all during his rookie campaign.

Even if Maye isn't named the Week 1 starter, Perry believes the simple fact it's being considered should be looked at as a positive development in Foxboro.

"Putting a little pressure on the veteran, truly making it a competition with your play on the field day after day, is something this coaching staff was looking for and they got it," he said. "So I think that is a nice problem for them to have, is that we're even talking about Drake Maye potentially being ready to start Week 1

" I think when you hear it from Alex Van Pelt today about Drake Maye, even though he likes Jacoby Brissett as much as he does, it should be encouraging that he has improved to the point where we are even considering this right now."

The QB competition will continue through Sunday's preseason finale vs. the Washington Commanders. Mayo said he expects the team to name the Week 1 starter by Monday or Tuesday.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 8 p.m. ET.