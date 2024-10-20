Mayo says Patriots ‘need more' from Polk amid rookie WR's struggles

The New England Patriots used a valuable second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Ja'Lynn Polk back in April, and through the first seven games of the season, they are not getting enough production from the rookie wide receiver.

Polk hasn't played well the last couple games, and that's putting it mildly.

He was unable to haul in what would've been a game-winning touchdown catch in the back of the end zone during a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Polk tallied only one catch on four targets in a defeat to the Houston Texans last week. And then on Wednesday, Polk told MassLive's Mark Daniels, "I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all."

It was a bold claim, to say the least.

Polk gave another lackluster performance in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. He dropped a great pass by quarterback Drake Maye on the opening drive and finished the game with zero receptions on just three targets. Polk also was targeted on a key two-point conversion play in the fourth quarter but wasn't able to make the catch because he slipped on the turf.

Polk suffered a head injury against the Jaguars and didn't play on the final drive of the game. He did not speak to reporters postgame, but he did make a post to his Instagram story that he since has deleted:

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo gave a candid assessment of Polk's recent play when asked about the first-year wideout after the loss to the Jaguars.

“We need more from Polk. We need more concentration,” Mayo told reporters in his press conference. “He’ll be a good player in this league, but he’s got to continue to work at it.”

Polk has caught only 10 passes on 23 targets in seven games. Despite the disappointing start to the young receiver's career, Mayo is confident Polk will bounce back.

“He’s a young football player. I’m not using that as an excuse. This isn’t the last iteration or evolution of Ja’Lynn Polk,” Mayo said. “He’s got to get back in the meeting rooms and back on the field and get better.”

Maye, meanwhile, put responsibility on his shoulders to get Polk more involved going forward.

“J.P. is a great player. He’s making plays. It was a little slick out there,” Maye said in his postgame press conference. “I have to find ways to get him the football early. Get him in the game early. I think that will help him. I’ve got to make a better throw to him on the corner ball. It’s up to me to get him going.”

It's way too early to give up on Polk, but the drops are a real concern. Polk is not going to overwhelm opposing defensive backs with his speed or size, so if he's getting the ball in a place where he can get two hands on it, he has to bring it in.

Building up his confidence with a few easy catches early in next week's game needs to be a priority for the offensive coaching staff.