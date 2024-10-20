Trending
New England Patriots

Polk roasted for ‘best hands' quote as drop issues continue

The Patriots' rookie wide receiver claimed he has the "best hands in the league" despite his drops.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Ja'Lynn Polk's bold claim about his pass-catching ability isn't aging well.

The New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver entered Sunday's Week 7 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with only 10 catches on 23 targets. After Jerod Mayo suggested Polk's struggles were "mental," the second-rounder disagreed with his coach and made a head-scratcher of a statement.

“I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all," he told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com on Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE PATRIOTS

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Patriots-Jaguars recap: Defense struggles in deflating London loss

Patriots Pregame Live 3 hours ago

Breer: What Texans coaches thought of Drake Maye in first NFL start

New England Patriots 24 hours ago

Patriots' Barmore apologizes to Providence PD after incident

Polk didn't back up his big words during Sunday's game in London. He failed to haul in any of his three targets and while they won't go down as drops on the stat sheet, they were catchable balls thrown by fellow rookie Drake Maye. To top off his rough day in the fourth quarter, he slipped and fell when targeted on a two-point conversion attempt.

The Washington product's continued struggles drew the ire and criticism of Pats fans and media:

Forget "best hands in the league," Polk's hands haven't been good enough to warrant a top-three spot on the Patriots wide receiver depth chart. He is clearly behind DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte at this point in the season.

He'll look to turn his rookie campaign around next Sunday when the Patriots welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsJa'Lynn PolkJacksonville Jaguars
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us