Polk roasted for ‘best hands' quote as drop issues continue

Ja'Lynn Polk's bold claim about his pass-catching ability isn't aging well.

The New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver entered Sunday's Week 7 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with only 10 catches on 23 targets. After Jerod Mayo suggested Polk's struggles were "mental," the second-rounder disagreed with his coach and made a head-scratcher of a statement.

“I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all," he told Mark Daniels of MassLive.com on Wednesday.

Polk didn't back up his big words during Sunday's game in London. He failed to haul in any of his three targets and while they won't go down as drops on the stat sheet, they were catchable balls thrown by fellow rookie Drake Maye. To top off his rough day in the fourth quarter, he slipped and fell when targeted on a two-point conversion attempt.

The Washington product's continued struggles drew the ire and criticism of Pats fans and media:

Two balls in Ja'Lynn Polk's hands. Two non-catches. They won't be ruled drops, but if you've got the best hands in the league, you make those catches. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 20, 2024

Forget "best hands in the league," Polk's hands haven't been good enough to warrant a top-three spot on the Patriots wide receiver depth chart. He is clearly behind DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte at this point in the season.

He'll look to turn his rookie campaign around next Sunday when the Patriots welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium.