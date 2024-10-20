Live updates: Patriots trail Jags 22-10 after 97-yard punt return TD

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for complete coverage on Patriots Postgame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry and Ted Johnson.

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye will make his second career start.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) returns from injury. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) won't play.

The loser of this game likely will exit Week 7 in the No. 1 pick position for the 2025 NFL Draft. Both teams have a 1-5 record through six games.

The New England Patriots have lost five consecutive games and sit at the bottom of the NFL standings entering their Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium.

If the Patriots are going to turn their season around, this is pretty much a must-win game. The Jaguars are one of the weakest opponents left on New England's schedule. Jacksonville is also 1-5 and lost 35-16 in London to Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams last week. The Jaguars will face another rookie QB in Drake Maye on Sunday. It'll be the Patriots quarterback's second career start.

Keep it right here for score updates, highlights, injury news, analysis and more from Patriots-Jaguars with our live blog below: