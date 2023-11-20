Ex-Patriot Jack Jones sounds off on New England media, fans

Jack Jones is happy to be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. But he has one more bone to pick with reporters in New England.

The second-year cornerback, who was released by the Patriots on Nov. 13 and claimed by the Raiders the following day, posted a passionate message Tuesday on X directed at reporters and fans following the Patriots.

Every patriot reporter getting blocked they keep tryna make everything I do about the last team or make my words ill like I got some type of vendetta… them reporters lame and the fans lame too.. report about the team not me. And make it positive. Fans 👋🏽 reporters 👋🏽get off 👋🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 20, 2023

"Every patriot reporter getting blocked," Jones wrote. "They keep tryna make everything I do about the last team or make my words ill like I got some type of vendetta… them reporters lame and the fans lame too.. report about the team not me. And make it positive."

For context, Jones posted a photo of himself with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce on his Instagram story Sunday night, along with the caption, "Feel good to be wit(h) the best coach in America." While many interpreted that comment as a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Jones suggested that's not the case, re-sharing a post pointing out that Pierce coached him in both high school and college.

People are probably going to read too much into this without realizing Pierce also coached him in high school and college. — Triston Casas Enjoyer (@CasasGOAT) November 20, 2023

So, it's possible that Jones was firing back at those who believe he has a "vendetta" against Belichick and the Patriots, while insisting his post was more about his bond with Pierce. Or perhaps he's just tired of hearing criticism from New England after what was a very rocky tenure in Foxboro.

The 2022 fourth-round pick multiple off-field issues in Foxboro, including an arrest on weapons charges after he brought guns to Boston's Logan Airport in June (charges were later dropped) and a benching to begin the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders after he reportedly was late to the team hotel.

"I would say it wasn't the best fit," Jones said last week of his time in New England. "I can't really speak too much about it, just because I'm not on the coaching staff. I can't call it. Just wasn't the best fit, but I'm glad to be here (in Vegas)."

Jones made his debut for the Raiders on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, playing 12 defensive snaps in Las Vegas' 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.