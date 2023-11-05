Here's why Patriots didn't start Jack Jones, J.C. Jackson in Week 9, per report

The New England Patriots did not play two of their best cornerbacks to begin Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, and now we know why.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Sunday evening that cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones began on the bench "due to recent performance issues."

Patriots cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones opened the game against the Commanders on the bench today due to recent performance issues, per sources. Both entered the game later. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 5, 2023

Jackson struggled last week against the Miami Dolphins. He committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone and gave up two touchdowns. Jones didn't play amazing in the 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, either, but his performance wasn't so bad that he shouldn't have started Sunday's matchup.

The Patriots started Shaun Wade and Jonathan Jones at cornerback in the first quarter against the Commanders. When asked if Jackson and/or Jones were benched to begin the game, head coach Bill Belichick didn't really answer the question. “Everybody played," he said. "They all played.”

Neither Jackson nor Jones talked to reporters after Sunday's game.

Jack Jones left the building, according to #Patriots PR.



No post-game interviews for him or J.C. Jackson, who declined to speak. Jones missed the entire 1st quarter, while Jackson sat for the first two drives. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 5, 2023

This isn't the first time the Patriots have benched players or had any drama. What's different now, compared to most of the last two decades, is that New England is a really bad football team. And if the losses continue to pile up, the situation likely will get worse.

"When you're a bad football team, and I think the worst team in football, these things tend to happen for you," Michael Holley said on NBC Sports Boston's Postgame Live. "When you're winning games you have some drama, but you can put a happy face on it and say, 'Hey, we're winning anyway.' You can turn it into a joke.

"But when you are the joke, when your team is 2-7 and you do the same things over and over and make the same mistakes, all the things that are happening behind closed doors become problematic. So I think there are a lot of little fires that are happening with this team. They're not going to be put out because they will continue to lose more than they win."

The Patriots will travel to Germany for a Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. After that matchup, the Patriots get a much-needed bye in Week 11, which will give them some extra time to try to sort out any internal issues that are negatively impacting the team.