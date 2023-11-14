Jack Jones finds new home after being cut by Patriots

Jack Jones will get a fresh start out west after being waived by the New England Patriots on Monday.

The second-year cornerback was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, his agent announced per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. There's an interesting connection there as Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce coached Jones at Arizona State and in high school at Long Beach Poly.

The #Raiders have claimed CB Jack Jones off waivers from the #Patriots, according to his agent @jtoosonlaw. Jones is reunited with Antonio Pierce, his coach in high school and Long Beach Poly and in college at Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/Tk0BaIkbdD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 14, 2023

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old showed promise as a rookie, but off-the-field issues ultimately cost him his opportunity in New England. He was arrested on gun charges during the offseason and reportedly was late to the team hotel before the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.

"Jack’s a talented player,” Pats head coach Bill Belichick said on Tuesday. “He showed that when he played for us at times. In the end, I just felt like we needed to move on, but he’s a talented player.”

The Raiders will hope the change of scenery and the familiarity with Pierce are enough to get Jones on the right track. It's a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for Las Vegas.

As for New England, it enters a bye week that could bring more changes to the roster. At 2-8, Belichick will have to decide whether it's time to move on from Mac Jones and go with either Bailey Zappe or Will Grier at quarterback for the team's Week 12 matchup vs. the New York Giants.