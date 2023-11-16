Jack Jones reacts to Patriots exit: ‘I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Jack Jones' career with the New England Patriots ended Monday and it didn't take him long to find a new team.

The second-year cornerback landed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, and in his first media session with local reporters on Wednesday, he admitted to being hurt by his departure from the Patriots.

"Oh yeah, for sure, for sure," Jones said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I mean, that was the team that drafted me, that gave me an opportunity. When you get drafted, it's your mindset you're going to spend the next four years there, but unfortunately that didn't happen. I'm blessed to be here now."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk: Jason McCourty: ‘I don't see how you go back to Mac Jones’ | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Why didn't it work in New England?

"I would say it wasn't the best fit," Jones said, per Gutierrez. "I can't really speak too much about it, just because I'm not on the coaching staff. I can't call it. Just wasn't the best fit, but I'm glad to be here."

Jones was a pretty good player when he was able to be on the field. Whether he can do that consistently in Las Vegas remains to be seen. It sounds like the 2022 fourth-round draft pick is using the situation as movitation.

"I mean, I've still got some fire behind me," Jones said. "I kind of feel like I've got something to prove without going out of my way trying to prove it. I just want to show everybody I'm a good player and not just somebody you could just shoo away."

Jones could potentially make his Raiders debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, whose high-scoring offense represents a tough test for Las Vegas' secondary. Jones is pretty high on the Raiders' defensive backfield, though.

"Oh, we elite. We elite," Jones said. "There's going to be some plays made. For sure."