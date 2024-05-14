Bronny James lists two Celtics guards as players he wants to emulate

Bronny James, son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, has entered his name into the 2024 NBA Draft after completing just one year at the University of Southern California. While his numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, James instead finds other ways of impacting winning -- apparently using Boston Celtics guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White as his models.

Bronny told reporters at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday that he'd like model his game after Holiday, White and Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell at the NBA level.

"Just guys that excel in their role and, you know, get good money and get good playing time from it," James told the media of Holiday, White and Mitchell, via Yahoo Sports. "They are locked into that role and know what they're supposed to do."

After averaging just 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent from deep with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game at USC, not many believe the 6-foot-1 guard will be the second coming of his father. Instead, James hopes to become a successful role player in the NBA by taking his cue from defensive-focused playmaking guards like White and Holiday.

"I just want to, you know, have people know my name is Bronny James and not being identified as just LeBron James' son," James added.

White was no college standout either, starting his NCAA career at Division II level. Eventually transferring to Division I Colorado after three seasons, White proved to NBA scouts that he was worthy of being selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 29 pick in the 2018 draft. After years of learning and perfecting his role, White has emerged as a true star in Boston as he competes for his first championship this postseason.

Holiday on the other hand, started immediately at the Division I level for UCLA as a freshman. Similar to James, Holiday's numbers didn't jump off the stat sheet, averaging just 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, but it was enough for the Philadelphia 76ers to draft him with pick No. 17 in the 2009 draft. Despite his low college numbers, Holiday since has earned two All-Star nods, five All-Defensive team nods, and became an NBA champion in 2021.

Prior to James' first collegiate season, the 2023 All-American collapsed on the court during an on-campus workout while suffering a cardiac arrest. After spending time in the ICU, James surprisingly rehabbed back into playing shape and played for USC this past season.

James has maintained his collegiate eligibility, meaning if his name is not called at the upcoming draft he will still be able to return to play in the NCAA.