The oldest player remaining in the 2024 NBA playoffs was the best player on the floor Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Al Horford delivered an epic performance in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, powering the Boston Celtics to a 113-98 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers that earned them a 4-1 series victory and their sixth trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last eight years.

The 37-year-old's final stat line: 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting (6 of 13 3-pointers) with 15 rebounds (seven offensive), five assists, one steal and three blocks.

According to NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe, Horford is the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 rebounds, five 3-pointers, five assists and three blocks in a playoff game.

Players in NBA playoff history with at least 10 rebounds, 5 three-pointers, 5 assists and 3 blocks.



Al Horford, tonight

No one else.

Al Horford is the first player in NBA history with



20+ PTS

15+ REB

5+ 3P

3+ BLK



in a playoff game (he's the oldest player left in the playoffs).

What's more, Horford is the second-oldest player in NBA history to tally at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game, behind only Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Al Horford is the 2nd oldest player in NBA playoff history to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a game. He trails only Kareen, who had 30-17-8 against the Celtics May 30, 1985. — Dick Lipe (@DickLipe) May 16, 2024

That's a remarkable achievement for a 17-year veteran who will turn 38 on June 3. The Cavs were daring Horford to shoot early on Wednesday night -- he went just 3 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half -- but the big man made them pay down the stretch, going 3 of 5 from beyond the arc in the second half while capping his night with a dagger in the final minute.

The Celtics needed someone in their frontcourt to step up Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis still sidelined with a calf injury and their offense looking lethargic in the first half.

Boston's elder statesman rose to the challenge and then some.

"Tonight you saw his gift,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said of Horford after the win. “His gift is passion, inspiration, toughness, competitive nature. That’s who Al is as a person.

"I thought he was tremendous. He started it for us, and all the guys responded to it. I’m honored to coach him."