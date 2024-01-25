Ex-NFL GM: ‘No reason' for Pats to get rid of Mac Jones

Does Mac Jones deserve one more chance with the New England Patriots?

The 2021 first-round pick is coming off his second consecutive poor season after a promising rookie campaign. He went 2-9 as New England's starting quarterback in 2023, getting benched a handful of times due to poor performance before backup Bailey Zappe took over as the starter for the final six weeks.

Jones' regression has made the QB position a glaring need for the Patriots heading into the offseason. They're expected to address the situation by drafting a signal-caller with their No. 3 overall pick, signing a veteran free agent, or both. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Jones is on his way out.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On a new episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik makes the case for New England to hold on to Jones for 2024.

🔊 Patriots Talk: NFL GM Mark Dominik weighs in on Patriots’ power structure, OC search | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"There's no reason to get rid of Mac Jones," Dominik said. "If he gets into a game, can we still have a chance to win? Yes, I believe that. Financially, it's a bargain at this point. It's a bargain because I've already eaten the signing bonus, I already know what that is, so now I'm just basically paying the Paragraph 5 and when you look at the world of backup quarterbacks and their salary, you're going to be hard-pressed to do better. And he still wants to prove something. He's got a new staff to prove something and he's still going to be hungry.

"He doesn't want his NFL career to end, so it's not like he's going to be sitting in a corner feeling bad for himself. He knows he's going to have to work, and I think he's got that type of personality. When you talk to Alabama guys, they all love Mac Jones. He's not a bad teammate or a bad guy. From my perspective, I would want that guy on my football team because of the salary cap and the implications of what he can do."

In fairness to Jones, he wasn't the only one to blame for the Patriots' abysmal offense. His offensive line was in flux throughout the season and his receiving weapons left plenty to be desired. Perhaps a fresh start under a new regime with talented players added to the roster -- something head coach Jerod Mayo promised -- would be just what the doctor ordered.

Of course, that's only if Jones' Pats teammates want him back in the fold for 2024. A recent report stated some Patriots players are "sick" of the 25-year-old QB.

Also in the episode: