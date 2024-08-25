Jaguars coach takes shot at Patriots after Mac Jones' preseason finale

Mac Jones was fantastic for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason, and his head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged as much after the team beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-0 in its preseason finale Friday night.

Pederson also couldn't resist taking a jab at Jones' former team, the New England Patriots, who traded the 2021 first-round draft pick to the Jaguars back in March.

"Mac has played extremely well the last couple of weeks and really has bought into what we do," Pederson told reporters after Friday's win.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He'll still revert back to his Patriot ways every now and then and we've got to remind him he's in Jacksonville, but he's done a good job. He's done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved. He sees the field well, throws a good ball, so he's done a good job."

Even if these comments were made in jest, it's still a little weird of Pederson to be making fun of the Patriots when his own franchise has a lackluster track record of drafting and developing quarterbacks.

In any event, there's no debate that Jones has, at least to this point, made the most of his opportunity in Jacksonville.

Jones completed 38-of-52 pass attempts for 421 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions through three preseason games.

Trevor Lawrence is the unquestioned starter with the Jaguars, but Jones definitely impressed in August. If he gets a chance to play this season, there are reasons to believe it will look better than his disastrous performance for the Patriots last season.