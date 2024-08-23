FOXBORO -- With the Patriots set to play their preseason finale on Sunday, let's highlight some of the players worthy of your attention.

These are players whose roles or roster spots (or both) are in question, and whose fortunes could be impacted by how things play out in Washington D.C. against the Commanders.

Drake Maye, quarterback

Can the rookie No. 3 overall pick truly win the Week 1 starting job on Sunday? Probably not. But he might be able to help expedite his rise up the depth chart with another impressive exhibition performance.

How he handles pressure looks will be particularly noteworthy since, according to what offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters this week, that's one area where Jacoby Brissett is clearly well ahead of the 21-year-old. But if Maye can close that gap to a degree -- while continuing to flash the impressive physical traits that made him a top-of-the-first-round selection -- then he'll be on track to take over sooner rather than later.

Alex Van Pelt reaffirms that Jacoby Brissett is the starting quarterback for the Patriots, but there is still a chance for Maye to earn the spot.

Ja'Lynn Polk, wide receiver

It's worth wondering if Polk is getting the Drake Maye treatment at receiver. The Patriots are clearly taking a be-patient-and-develop approach at quarterback. Might the same be true at wideout?

Polk has at times this summer looked like the team's best and most dependable receiver. He finished camp as arguably their second-best player at the position behind DeMario Douglas. But he doesn't have Tyquan Thornton's speed. And he doesn't have K.J. Osborn's experience. Both players get first-team reps ahead of Polk consistently.

Can a big night from Polk on Sunday -- or a less-than-impressive night from one of the vets ahead of him -- eventually bump the rookie second-rounder into the starting lineup?

JaMycal Hasty, running back

The Patriots could end up keeping four running backs. Kevin Harris has looked like the assumed No. 3 for much of the summer, and his between-the-tackles power would have real value in a run-first offense.

But Hasty has receiving chops that Harris doesn't have. And his shiftiness in the open field could help the Patriots achieve one of their offensive goals of being the best screen team in the NFL.

If Eliot Wolf wants only three running backs on his 53-man roster, and if the undersized Hasty has a standout night against the Commanders, perhaps he's the choice. The back end of the running back depth chart is a tough one to peg at the moment.

Nick Leverett, center

The Patriots' backup center doesn't seem to be on the steadiest ground when it comes to his standing at that particular position. He has value as a veteran interior backup, and he should make the initial 53-man roster. But that doesn't mean the Patriots aren't on the lookout for help behind David Andrews.

There have been issues with the center-to-quarterback exchange all summer, and if there's another gaffe or two this weekend, then the Patriots may have to get more assertive to ensure their depth behind Andrews is more dependable.

One could make the argument that Andrews is the most irreplaceable player on the roster right now. It would come as some surprise if he played Sunday given the importance of his health to the rest of the offensive operation.

Layden Robinson, offensive guard

The rookie fourth-rounder out of Texas A&M has repped with the top Patriots offense over the last few days of practices this week, helping the team make up for the loss of Vederian Lowe, who left Wednesday's session with an injury.

The line has looked fine with Robinson in the mix. He's been one of the team's most impressive rookies this summer, and doesn't look out of place at right guard between Andrews at center and Mike Onwenu at right tackle.

"Physically, that guy is so damn strong," teammate Sidy Sow said Froday. "I’m like, 'What the hell?' I wish I could do some of those things."

Could Robinson solidify his spot as a starter with a good game Sunday? There's a chance the Patriots determine having him in the lineup, with Onwenu at right tackle and Chukwuma Okorafor at left tackle, is their best five.

Dell Pettus, safety

Perhaps the team's best opportunity at an undrafted free agent making the initial 53-man roster, Pettus finished up this week's practices seeing some time with top defenders -- something that has happened for him sporadically throughout the course of camp.

"He's done a fantastic job," Jerod Mayo said Friday. "There's been a lot of conversation around him, but he's done a fantastic job up until this point. But it is important that those guys go out here and realize, ‘I can play at this level.’ There's always this imposter syndrome where, ‘Am I good enough, or am I not good enough?’ For a guy like Dell Pettus, for example, to go out and make those plays just continues to boost his confidence."

Pettus is one of several defensive players who seem to still be vying for jobs, including safety Josh Bledsoe, corners Shaun Wade and Isaiah Bolden and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.