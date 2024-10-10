If you're looking for optimism on a 1-4 New England Patriots team that's lost four in a row, start with Christian Gonzalez.

The second-year cornerback has been one of New England's best players this season on either side of the ball. He was excellent last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, recording two pass breakups and an interception while limiting Tyreek Hill to just two receptions for 34 yards on five targets when he was Hill's closest defender.

In fact, Gonzalez left such a strong impression on Hill that the Pro Bowl wide receiver made a bold statement about the young cornerback on Snapchat.

"This young corner is next up top 3 easily," Hill wrote in the caption of a photo featuring himself and Gonzalez.

That's a bold claim about a 22-year-old cornerback with just nine NFL starts under his belt. But Hill isn't the only NFL star who sees a bright future for Gonzalez. Here are a few other notable players who have "stamped" the young CB:

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

"I had picked him coming out two years ago as the best defensive back in the (2023) draft. He's a great player. He gave me good work today," Brown told reporters after the Eagles' joint practice with the Patriots in August.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

"I got to know him a little bit this offseason. He's a great kid and he's super, super talented. He's an elite player… Christian is one of those guys who enjoys a challenge, he enjoys competition and will go from side to side," Rodgers said last month on the Pat McAfee Show.

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Minnesota Vikings

"One thing I know he can do is really cover man to man and shut guys down. That's one thing I definitely like about him. ... I tell him all the time, 'I wish I would have known what I know now in Year 5 or 4.' But if I can teach a guy like him, in his second year, the sky is the limit for him. I see a lot of myself in him," Gilmore told ESPN.com's Mike Reiss in early August.

Gonzalez's rookie campaign was cut short after five games due to a season-ending shoulder injury, but he's living up to his potential in Year 2. And for all the stats that support his strong play -- he's allowing just a 54.2 passer rating on passes headed his way this season -- the biggest indicator of Gonzalez's talent is the respect he has from some of the league's best players.

Gonzalez faces another tough test this Sunday in quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell and the Houston Texans.