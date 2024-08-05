Gilmore reveals what he likes about Gonzalez's skill set, mentality

It remains to be seen just how much improvement the New England Patriots offense will show during the 2024 NFL season.

This unit tied for last place with 13.9 points scored per game in 2023. But after making lots of changes to both the roster and coaching staff on that side of the ball, there are some reasons for optimism that progress will be made.

There are fewer question marks on defense. Last year's group played really well. The margin for error was super slim given the offense's struggles, but the defense put the Patriots in a position to win a bunch of games (eight losses by one score)

If the Patriots are going to beat their win total from last season (they went 4-13), the defense will need to carry them again. For that to happen, Christian Gonzalez has to step up and become a legitimate shutdown cornerback.

The 2023 first-round pick had his rookie campaign cut short due to injury and played in just four games. But he did show flashes of impressive play, so much so that teammate Jonathan Jones recently compared the University of Oregon product to Patriots great Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore likes a lot of what he sees in Gonzalez's on-field abilities and quiet personality.

"It's (Gonzalez's) demeanor and how he carries himself on the field -- he doesn't say much but he's a team player," Gilmore recently told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "One thing I know he can do is really cover man to man and shut guys down. That's one thing I definitely like about him.

"Obviously, I watched him when he got drafted, I knew the Patriots needed a corner, and I was happy they got him. I texted (cornerbacks coach) Mike Pellegrino and said, 'He's going to be good.'"

Gilmore also added: "I tell him all the time, 'I wish I would have known what I know now in Year 5 or 4.' But if I can teach a guy like him, in his second year, the sky is the limit for him. I see a lot of myself in him. The thing about playing corner is the mind game. If you get the mind right, I think he has all the ability to be whatever he wants to be."

Gonzalez tallied 17 tackles, one sack, three pass deflections and one interception in four games as a rookie. He did a good job defending upper-tier wideouts such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson and DeVonta Smith.

Many of the best Patriots teams in recent memory featured a dominant cornerback -- someone who could take away the opposing team's best threat in the passing attack. Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore and Darrelle Revis are just a few examples.

Gonzalez has a ways to go before joining that group, but there's no doubt he has the talent to be a top player at his position. Staying healthy will be key.