FOXBORO -- Patriots defenders were gassed at the end of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. It was clear in real time. In fact, it was so clear that head coach Jerod Mayo said after the fact, without the benefit of reviewing the tape, "I know for a fact fatigue played a part in this game."

No surprise given that, despite leading for 44 minutes in the game, the Patriots lost the time-of-possession battle by nearly 10 minutes. On the season, they rank 26th in average time of possession.

But a change at quarterback can swing things more in their favor in that regard. Going from Jacoby Brissett to Drake Maye, a move Mayo announced publicly Wednesday, could benefit the offense as early as this weekend thanks to Maye's athleticism and ability to throw off-platform when under duress.

But the trickle-down effect could be felt by the defense as well if longer offensive drives result in better field position and longer stretches of rest between series.

Patriots defenders backed Mayo's decision to go with Maye on Wednesday, saying they're encouraging the No. 3 overall pick to stay within himself.

"I think, just go out there and be himself," Jonathan Jones said. "Drive us down the field. Do what needs to be done. If it's make a play, if it's check the ball down, just make the right play. He has some ability to run around, extend some plays. Just be himself. Be who we drafted him to be."

Defensive lineman and captain Deatrich Wise echoed similar thoughts, saying that in order to be a good leader, Maye has to "be himself."

"Go out there and do what he has done in practice, in training camp practice and do it in the game... [Complete] passes, run the offense and make plays," Wise said.

Maye has made plays since the spring that have impressed his teammates with his fluid movement skills and any-arm-angle throws to various levels of the field. But it's Maye's ability to play within structure -- after coming from a much more loose offensive college system -- that has perhaps been most impressive to defensive teammates.

"Just seeing him throw the right throws. Being patient," Davon Godchaux said when asked what has stood out to him about Maye's game. "All the throws you want, you're not going to beat us with the deep kill shot. Everybody wants the deep ball. But just taking the checkdowns and maturing, man."

Godchaux said he doesn't mind if Maye is a playmaker or a game-manager now that he's the starter. What he minds is whether or not they end up on the right side on the scoreboard.

I always look in a quarterback's eyes. ... [Maye] has confidence in how he carries himself. Hopefully that'll show up on Sunday. - Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

"Whatever we gotta do to take the win," Godchaux said. "Just try to get a win. If that's the deep throws, if that's the short throws, whatever it takes. I'm with whatever. Whatever it takes for us to get a win."

Jones relayed that he's noticed Maye's quiet confidence since he was drafted. That is one of the most important traits in a quarterback, Jones explained. It's something he learned from his time trying to defend Tom Brady in practice, tracking Brady's eyes and understanding that Brady understood exactly what he was looking at.

"I always look in a quarterback's eyes," Jones said. "As a young player getting here, when I was on scout team, who I got to go against every day. Just see the eyes and see the confidence, see what they're looking at pre-snap. [Maye] has confidence in how he carries himself. Hopefully that'll show up on Sunday."

And as much as Maye might be able to help the Patriots defense if the offense improves its level of productivity, the defense understands he's a 22-year-old rookie about to face one of the league's toughest defenses. They know they have to help him out, too.

"I think that's the best thing moving forward, if that's what coach feels we need to do, make that change," Jones said. "Our job as the defense, just try to help him out. Try to give him short fields. Maybe steal a possession or two, give him more opportunities. As far as defense, that's our job."