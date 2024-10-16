Barmore takes issue with Providence police after being pulled over

Christian Barmore was pulled over by Providence, R.I., police early Wednesday morning and apparently wasn't pleased with how things went down.

The New England Patriots defensive tackle, who is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with blood clots in July, was stopped at 12:53 a.m. ET and cited for driving with an expired registration and plate cover violations, according to a Providence police report.

Barmore's registration expired last week, per the report. His Jeep was towed, and he left the scene in another vehicle. About 30 minutes after the incident, Barmore posted a strong message on Twitter/X.

"I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at it’s finest," Barmore wrote.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed Wednesday the team is "aware of the situation" and that he spoke to Barmore earlier that morning. Mayo declined to elaborate further, however.

Barmore was one of New England's best defenders last season and has had a productive NFL career since the Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The defense has struggled without the 25-year-old defensive tackle this season and is allowing 358.8 yards per game, 25th in the NFL.

Barmore isn't the first Patriots player to have a run-in with law enforcement this season; rookie wide receiver Javon Baker voiced his displeasure about a receiving a traffic ticket in Boston in early September, while safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges, including assault.

The Patriots travel to London this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.