Patriots discipline Baker after heated IG rant over traffic ticket

Javon Baker found himself in hot water this weekend, both with law enforcement and with his own team.

The New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver posted an Instagram Live video Sunday criticizing a police officer for issuing him a traffic ticket. Baker claimed he was dropping someone off at the airport when the officer walked to his car and gave him a ticket for "no reason."

Baker suggested in the video that he and the officer yelled at each other, with the officer threatening to tow his car.

"You towing it ain’t gonna do nothing to me,” Baker said in the video. "Come on, bro. You got other s– to worry about.

"... You ain’t gonna start yelling at me and thinking I’m not fitting to yell back,” Baker said. “Who does you think you is? Just because you a police officer, that don’t mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me."

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo admonished Baker in his press conference Monday when asked about the incident.

"Everything that you just stated in no way represents what the organization is about, in no way represents what we are about as a team, or how Javon needs to go out there and represent himself," Mayo said.

"We've handled it internally. We had a great conversation, and I think it's a combination of just immaturity and realizing the grand scheme, like, we're on a big stage here and you can't do those things."

Mayo confirmed that Baker received a "penalty" from the Patriots, but "not to the level of missing a game."

"As far as our relationship with law enforcement and things like that, I think it's outstanding, and we'll continue to strengthen that relationship going forward," Mayo added.

Baker has had an up-and-down summer since New England selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The UCF product has shown flashes of explosiveness and big-play ability but also has struggled with consistency and drops. He saw a team-high 15 targets through three preseason games but caught just five of those targets for 56 receiving yards.

Baker should have plenty of opportunity to make an impact in a wide receiver room featuring DeMario Douglas, fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, Tyquan Thornton, K.J. Osborn and Kayshon Boutte. The Patriots open their season in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.