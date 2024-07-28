Trending
New England Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

There is no current timetable for Barmore's return to the field.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots shared a concerning update Sunday on the status of defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

In a statement, the Patriots revealed Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots over the weekend and treated by doctors at Mass General Brigham. You can read the full statement below:

“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots. He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian.

"Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world.

"While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

While the Patriots state there is no timetable for Barmore's return, it's worth noting center David Andrews missed the entire 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs.

Losing Barmore, who turned 25 on Sunday, would be a huge blow to the Patriots defense. The Alabama product registered 64 tackles (13 for loss) and 8.5 sacks last year in his third NFL season.

The Patriots signed Barmore to a four-year, $92 million contract extension in April.

