ESPN's new 2025 mock draft predicts Patriots take Colorado's Travis Hunter

The New England Patriots need a major infusion of high-end talent at many different positions on their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but one thing they don't need is a quarterback.

Drake Maye made his first career start last week against the Houston Texans and gave an encouraging performance in a 41-21 loss. He completed 21-of-33 pass attempts for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

While it's still too early to determine if Maye will become a legitimate franchise quarterback for the Patriots, it makes no sense to draft a QB in the first round next year. What the Patriots need to do is surround Maye with more talent, particularly at left tackle and wide receiver.

The Patriots, who have a 1-5 record, will enter Week 7 with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. There's no guarantee the Patriots will remain in that position through the end of the regular season, but the chances of them earning a top-three or top-five pick are pretty good.

Which players should they target with this first-round selection?

ESPN's Jason Reid published a new 2025 NFL mock draft earlier this week, and he projects Colorado star Travis Hunter -- who plays both wide receiver and cornerback -- to go to New England at No. 2 overall.

"Offensive line is certainly the biggest need for the Patriots' roster, but there isn't an offensive tackle or interior lineman in this class who is worthy of the No. 2 pick," Reid wrote in his analysis. "Trading back with a QB-needy team should be an option for New England, which would allow it to build at multiple spots around Drake Maye.

"But the Patriots lack true top-tier stars, and Hunter is the No. 1 overall player on my board. He has the ability to play either receiver or cornerback at the next level, and I keep going back and forth on which makes the most sense. (I'm leaning cornerback.) He has great length, speed and hands -- traits that show up on both sides of the ball."

The Patriots have a potential No. 1 cornerback in Christian Gonzalez. Wide receiver is where they really lack an elite-level player.

DeMario "Pop" Douglas is a dynamic player, but the second-year wideout is not a true No. 1 at the position. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk has the potential to be a useful player, but probably won't be a huge difference-maker.

Hunter is different.

He has tallied 49 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns through six games. He's a good route runner and has tremendous speed. His ability to rack up yards after the catch is quite impressive. He also can make some insane contested catches, which was evident in Colorado's Week 1 win over North Dakota State.

Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball is rare. And not only is he capable of playing cornerback, he does it at a high level.

He's turned into a very good cornerback who can shut down wideouts in man coverage or zone. He has tallied 12 tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions this season. Hunter also hasn't allowed any passing touchdowns in coverage.

A strong case could be made that left tackle is a more pressing need for the Patriots than wide receiver. They could always trade for a star wideout or sign one in free agency. Either way, Hunter is a very exciting player with unique talent. Any team with a top-five pick in next year's draft should consider taking him.