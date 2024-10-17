Drake Maye gives great quote on how tough it is to cover ‘Pop' Douglas

It's going to take a while for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to develop a high level of in-game chemistry with his wide receivers. After all, he's only made one career start.

But it sounds like the rookie quarterback is already developing something special with DeMario "Pop" Douglas, who is arguably the most dynamic Patriots player at the skill positions on offense.

“Pop, you can’t guard him in a phone booth,” Maye told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. “He’s tough to guard in man coverage and he’s got the knack for finding the zone. He’s a great, great guy to have out there. Makes my job a little easier. Anytime you see a man matchup, Pop is somebody you want to go to."

Maye made his first start in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. The Patriots lost 41-21, but the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft gave an encouraging performance. He completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 243 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was the team's leading rusher with 38 yards.

Maye's go-to receiver versus the Texans was Douglas, who tallied six receptions for a career-high 92 yards and one touchdown. Douglas' 92 yards was the most by a Patriots wideout since Dec. 24, 2022. The touchdown came on a 35-yard play where Douglas created separation and Maye found him over the middle of the field. Douglas outran the nearest defender on his way to the end zone.

Douglas led the Patriots in receiving yards last season, and he's on track to do it again this year. He leads the team with 26 receptions and 245 receiving yards through six games. He has caught six passes in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London should be a good one for Maye and Douglas to further their chemistry and put up impressive numbers.

The Jaguars defense is allowing the most passing yards per game and the fourth-highest opposing QB completion percentage. The most points the Patriots have scored in a game this season is 20 -- Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks. They should be able to eclipse that number on Sunday.