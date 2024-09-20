Four 2025 NFL draft prospects Patriots fans should watch in Week 4

After an impressive Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games, including an ugly 24-3 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Patriots offensive line is a disaster right now, and the pass protection has been particularly poor. Patriots quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye were sacked a combined seven times and hit a combined 15 times against the Jets.

New England's defense has been ravaged by injuries, most notably the loss of linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. Missed tackles and a lack of a consistent pass rush were issues in Week 3.

The good news for the Patriots is the 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with elite prospects on the offensive and defensive lines. Many of these players are in action this weekend.

Here's a look at four prospects fans should watch in Week 4 of the college football season (all times ET).

Will Campbell, LT, LSU

2025 draft projection: Top five

2024 stats: N/A

Week 4: Vs. UCLA (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC)

It's no secret. The Patriots are desperate for offensive line help, and left tackle is the position most in need of a substantial upgrade. You could make a case that Will Campbell is the best left tackle in college football at 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds. Campbell, who excels in pass protection, played very well last week versus a very good South Carolina front seven.

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

2025 draft projection: Top five

2024 stats: One tackle

Week 4: At Oklahoma (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC)

The most anticipated matchup of the weekend in college football features Tennessee traveling to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in their first ever home game as a SEC school. Tennessee's high-powered offense has generated plenty of headlines this season, and with good reason -- that unit is averaging 63.7 points scored per game. But the Volunteers defense has plenty of talent, too, headlined by elite pass rusher James Pearce Jr.

"I looked at James Pearce's tape, and he's the most polished edge rusher in all of college football," former Patriots running back Damien Harris said in a video for The Athletic.

"He's incredibly explosive off the line of scrimmage, like the tackle can't sit deep enough, they can't get out to him fast enough. He gets around the edge so fast."

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

2025 draft projection: Top 10

2024 stats: Nine tackles

Week 4: Vs. USC (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS)

Graham is a do-it-all defensive lineman with great power and athleticism. He can rush the quarterback and wreak havoc in the run game. He played a key role in the Wolverines winning the national title in 2023.

Michigan needs Graham to give an elite performance to avoid another home loss this weekend against USC. It's a huge opportunity for him to increase his draft stock after a disappointing outing in the loss to Texas a few weeks ago.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

2025 draft projection: Top 10

2024 stats: 30 receptions, 342 yards, five touchdowns; 11 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception

Week 4: Vs. Baylor (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on FOX)

Hunter gave another excellent performance last week versus in-state rival Colorado State.

He caught 13 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns as a wide receiver, and he made five tackles with one pass breakup and an interception as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter was on a mission tonight:



- 100 receiving yards

- 2 touchdown catches

- 1 defensive interception



He's the first FBS player to do all that in a game since Kansas State's Kevin Lockett against Kansas in 1996. pic.twitter.com/YKBGjCdzoP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2024

Hunter is a legit two-way player, and even though he projects to be more of a wideout at the next level, it's super impressive how well he plays on both sides of the ball. We haven't seen a player like this in a long time.

Hunter has another favorable matchup this week at home versus Baylor. It's Colorado's first Big 12 conference game of the season.