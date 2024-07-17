Every day this week, we'll take a look at a player who could emerge from relative obscurity during Patriots training camp.

With practices set to begin next week, particularly with a new coaching staff in place, this portion of the NFL calendar represents opportunity for everyone on Jerod Mayo's roster. But there are always a few who make a "leap" this time of year -- some expected, some not.

We've already spotlighted cornerback Alex Austin, and we'll continue this five-day series with second-year edge defender Keion White.

The measurables

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and with eye-opening movement skills for someone with his frame, White has an argument as the most impressive physical specimen on the roster.

Bill Belichick felt so comfortable with White as an athlete that he briefly placed White on his punt coverage unit -- a group that is typically reserved for some of the fastest and most physical players on the roster -- last summer.

"Not a whole lot of 290-pound men that are able to play on punt coverage," Matthew Slater said last year. "But we got one now."

They said it

Jerod Mayo brought up White's name back in the spring when asked if anyone this offseason had surprised him.

"Keion White is doing a good job for us and I’d say also, Keion has kind of taken that step forward as far as being a leader," Mayo said. "Not as much vocally, but you see him actually leading the groups and working well, so if you need a name, that is a good one.”

Why the potential breakout?

White could be the kind of player poised for the old "second-year leap."

Belichick often noted that players going into Year 2 -- because they have a full offseason under their belts, and perhaps have some significant rookie experience to provide a foundation for their professional development -- were typically the best candidates to improve significantly from one season to the next.

White, who has been touted since the moment he was drafted as someone who takes football seriously, seems like exactly the kind of player ready to make that kind of jump.

After Week 1 last season, with White getting difficult matchups along Philadelphia's vaunted offensive line, former Patriots edge defender Rob Ninkovich was taken aback by White's performance and what it might mean for his future.

"That's a ton of talent... You could just tell by his ability to play from a two-point (stance) on either side, left and right, some guys they're not comfortable rushing from the left side or the right side," Ninkovich said. "He was basically able to move two big men (tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata) into the quarterback's lap from both sides. Hustle, speed to the football, 6-5, 290. That's tons of talent right there."

Rob Ninkovich joins Phil Perry to break down what he saw from Patriots defensive end Keion White in his debut vs. the Eagles and why the rookie has the potential to be a "super elite" player in the NFL. The Next Pats podcast is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.

If Matthew Judon's contract situation isn't resolved ahead of training camp, and if the Patriots are looking for a starting-caliber player to live outside along with other edge options like Deatrich Wise, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche, then the Patriots could be leaning on White to provide them meaningful reps at one of the game's most valuable positions.

White played more as an outside linebacker than anywhere else last season, but saw plenty of work inside as well. Per Pro Football Focus, he finished the year with 20 pressures and a sack on 522 total snaps.

Wherever the Patriots opt to use him, they'll be expecting him to step up in his second year, and the flashes of the improvements he made should be noticeable as early as training camp.