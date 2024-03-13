2024 NFL Draft: Patriots have multiple coaches at Georgia's Pro Day

A bunch of Georgia Bulldogs are going to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft next month, and the New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on these players at the school's Pro Day.

The Patriots have their offensive line, wide receivers and defensive backs coaches in attendance for Wednesday's workouts.

Confirmed attendee list for today's Georgia pro-day. All 32 NFL clubs represented. Steelers and Titans have both HC and GM, as well as Raiders HC Antonio Pierce.



Here's position coach breakdown:



OC- Panthers, Bengals, Steelers

DC- Steelers

WR- Patriots, Cowboys, Panthers

RB-… https://t.co/2aMBqTlYSt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 13, 2024

Tight end Brock Bowers -- who could be a top 10 pick -- and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are not participating in drills due to injuries.

Sources: #Georgia TE Brock Bowers (hamstring) and OT Amarius Mims (hamstring) will not participate in Pro Day today, but both will have a separate workout for NFL teams on April 10th, source confirmed. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 13, 2024

But there are still several other intriguing prospects working out, and one of them is wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who currently projects to be a second-round pick.

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey going through receiver drills at Pro Day. Very sudden mover and change of direction skills. pic.twitter.com/16KDwEhNR5 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 13, 2024

Other prospects expected to work out include cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Javon Bullard. Both of them are projected to be Day 2 picks. The Patriots could use another cornerback, even with 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez returning from injury.

The Patriots coaches in attendance can also meet with these players, even if they're not working out. These Pro Days are one of many instances where teams can gather valuable information to use when constructing their pre-draft rankings.