2024 NFL Draft: Patriots have multiple coaches at Georgia's Pro Day

A bunch of Georgia Bulldogs are going to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft next month, and the New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on these players at the school's Pro Day.
The Patriots have their offensive line, wide receivers and defensive backs coaches in attendance for Wednesday's workouts.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Tight end Brock Bowers -- who could be a top 10 pick -- and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are not participating in drills due to injuries.
But there are still several other intriguing prospects working out, and one of them is wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who currently projects to be a second-round pick.
Other prospects expected to work out include cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Javon Bullard. Both of them are projected to be Day 2 picks. The Patriots could use another cornerback, even with 2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez returning from injury.
The Patriots coaches in attendance can also meet with these players, even if they're not working out. These Pro Days are one of many instances where teams can gather valuable information to use when constructing their pre-draft rankings.