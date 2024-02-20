On Her Mark: Volleyball star Asjia O'Neal on new league, overcoming health hurdles and more

Texas middle blocker Asjia O’Neal (7) reacts after scoring a point following a hit during the NCAA game against Texas A&M at Gregory Gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Volleyball is having a moment right now and we're here for it!

One of the sport's biggest stars is 24-year-old Asjia O'Neal, the daughter of former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal. Asjia spent six years at the University of Texas where she earned two national championships and set the school record for blocks.

Her road wasn't easy. In January of 2020, Asjia underwent her second open-heart surgery (her first was at age 13). She came back to play the next semester and never looked back. She was the No. 1 overall draft pick for the recently-founded Pro Volleyball Federation and currently plays for the Columbus Fury.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Asjia joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Love of the sport and passion to play at the highest level

Texas career -- from heart surgery to making history

Advice from her NBA veteran dad, Jermaine O'Neal

How she sets goals and keeps on track with them

Hopes for future generations of volleyball players and significance of the PVF

On Her Mark Podcast: Volleyball Star Asjia O'Neal on New League, Overcoming Health Hurdles & Historic Career at Texas | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.