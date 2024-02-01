Scalabrine: How Derrick White can still make the All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star reserves were named on Thursday night on TNT prior to tip-off of the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup. While the list of Eastern Conference All-Star reserves included Boston forward Jaylen Brown -- and Jayson Tatum previously being named a starter -- guard Derrick White was left off despite the career-year he is having.

The final fan return of the All-Star voting had White with the seventh most votes (707,845) amongst Eastern Conference guards. The sixth ranked guard, Tyrese Maxey, topped White in the fan vote by nearly double, making him the final guard in the Eastern Conference to be named as an All-Star reservist.

Despite the snub, there is still fortunately a way that White could earn his first All-Star nod this season and take part in the All-Star weekend festivities in Indiana later this month.

Prior to the start of the Celtics-Lakers game, former Celtic and NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine laid out the path that would have White become an All-Star.

"Julius Randle has a shoulder problem," Scalabrine said of the Eastern Conference All-Star lineup as it stands. "I knew the coaches were going to put him in because if he has to miss the All-Star game, that would put in an injury reserve player. I don't know if this news about Joel Embiid is factual or not, and what the [torn] meniscus means [for his future], but obviously he's a starter."

Earlier that same day, the New York Knicks announced that Julius Randle will be sidelined with a shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in the next two to three weeks. During the announcement of the reserves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had announced that star center Joel Embiid had an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee. While no timetable for a return was given, it was reported that the team would take the weekend to discuss next steps. it would be highly unlikely that Embiid will be available for the All-Star game later this month. With those two likely unavailable for All-Star weekend, two roster spots would open up.

Scal lays out how Derrick White could still make the NBA All-Star game despite not being named a reserve tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/EtPUHjBODc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 2, 2024

"Just because Derrick White did not make the All-Star game right now doesn't mean that he's not going to make it," Scalabrine added. "One thing I know about the commissioner is -- I do not see Scottie Barnes on this list -- he's going to want Canada to be interested in the All-Star game. So, I think if you get no Julius Randle, no Joel Embiid -- I think those spots would go to Scottie Barnes and Derrick White."

White is undoubtably having the best year of his career, averaging 15.8 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 4.7 assists, 4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and a steal per game, playing a key role in Boston holding the first place standing in the Eastern Conference.