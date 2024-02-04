C's honor Marcus Smart as ‘Hero Among Us' in return to TD Garden

Marcus Smart made a name for himself in Boston as a scrappy All-Defensive guard who often made "winning plays" for the Celtics. But for as much of a difference-make he was on the court, he perhaps was even more impactful off of it.

Smart took pride in his work in the community during his nine years in Boston. One of his biggest contributions was his YounGameChanger Foundation, which creates opportunities through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) assistance for inner-city youth and provides inspiration for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Now with the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart returned to TD Garden on Sunday night for the first time since being traded last summer. The Celtics used the special occasion to recognize Smart's extensive charitable work and honor him as their "Hero Among Us." The award is presented "to an individual or individuals who, through their unique commitment and humanitarian spirit, have made exceptional and lasting contributions to our community."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Watch the special moment below, via Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis

Marcus Smart honored again as a Hero Among Us. Another big ovation... Another chant pic.twitter.com/t1JHRSkSL0 — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) February 4, 2024

The fans at TD Garden followed with a standing ovation and a "We love Marcus" chant, just as they did after the emotional Smart tribute video the Celtics played during the first quarter.

Unfortunately, Smart didn't get to play against the Celtics due to a finger injury that has kept him sidelined since Jan. 9. C's fans will have to wait until next year to watch Smart face off against his former teammates.