Trending
Boston Celtics

Celtics waive Lonnie Walker IV ahead of season opener: Report

Walker could join Boston's G League affiliate in Maine if he clears waivers.

By Darren Hartwell

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Lonnie Walker IV's quest to make the Boston Celtics' opening night roster as fallen short.

The Celtics are waiving Walker, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday. Walker had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's on Aug. 28.

Teams now have the opportunity to claim Walker on the waiver wire, but if he clears waivers, he'll return to the organization and join Boston's G League affiliate in Maine.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Walker averaged 9.7 points over 17.4 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season and is three seasons removed from averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22. He showed flashes of production in the preseason with Boston but couldn't carve out a spot on a loaded Celtics roster that brought back 13 players from last season's title-winning squad and is already deep into the luxury tax.

The Celtics now have an open roster spot ahead of their first regular-season game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

MORE CELTICS COVERAGE

Chris Forsberg 44 mins ago

Why the Celtics elected to waive Lonnie Walker IV

Chris Forsberg Oct 11

Lonnie Walker is on a quest to bring his basketball journey full circle

Chris Forsberg Oct 18

Crystal ball sees plenty of awards, title repeat for 2024-25 Celtics

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsLonnie Walker IV
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us