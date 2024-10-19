Celtics waive Lonnie Walker IV ahead of season opener: Report

Lonnie Walker IV's quest to make the Boston Celtics' opening night roster as fallen short.

The Celtics are waiving Walker, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday. Walker had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the C's on Aug. 28.

Teams now have the opportunity to claim Walker on the waiver wire, but if he clears waivers, he'll return to the organization and join Boston's G League affiliate in Maine.

Walker always faced an uphill battle to make the final roster. C’s would have put themselves in tough spot with roster flexibility and finances. If he lands in Maine, there could be opportunity further down the road. https://t.co/ea3UFAQxC5 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 19, 2024

Walker averaged 9.7 points over 17.4 minutes per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season and is three seasons removed from averaging a career-high 12.1 points per game with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22. He showed flashes of production in the preseason with Boston but couldn't carve out a spot on a loaded Celtics roster that brought back 13 players from last season's title-winning squad and is already deep into the luxury tax.

The Celtics now have an open roster spot ahead of their first regular-season game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 22.