After joining the Boston Celtics on an Exhibit 10 training camp invite, Lonnie Walker IV knew he faced an uphill battle to make the team’s opening night roster. Largely for reasons beyond his own control.

Despite an intriguing camp in which he reaffirmed to the Celtics and the rest of the league that he can still be an NBA contributor, Walker was waived Saturday as the Celtics elected to carry just 14 players on their roster into opening night of the 2024-25 season.

Celtics players and coaches raved about Walker’s positive energy and his relentless work ethic. That culminated Friday night when, after the team gathered for its annual Shamrock Gala in Everett, Walker relocated to the Auerbach Center gym for a midnight workout during his final hours with the team.

Ultimately, the luxury tax conspired against Walker. The Celtics are already set to pay a hefty tax bill. Carrying Walker on a $2 million minimum salary contract still could have cost the team over $10 million if the team didn’t otherwise trim salary before season’s end.

Walker started slow during Boston’s first two preseason games in Abu Dhabi but shined when the Celtics relocated stateside. He did just about all he could to force the Celtics to think hard about carrying a 15th player.

The team simply prioritized flexibility and money management. That Walker forced the team to ponder hard about carrying him tells just how much of an impression he made with his approach and play.

Walker will have the option to join the Maine Celtics as an affiliated player. Unlike Boston’s three two-way players — rookie Anton Watson, JD Davison, and Drew Peterson — the Celtics would not be able to call up Walker without first signing him to the parent roster. In-season shuffling to Boston’s roster could open an avenue to bringing Walker back down the road.

The decision to cut Walker gives someone like Jaden Springer a chance to prove the team made the right investment in spending a second-round pick to acquire him last season. But Springer must continue to develop to justify the $4 million salary that likewise amplifies with tax penalties.

The Celtics could have carried Walker into the regular season as the 15th player without immediate penalty. But it would have limited options to add players and might have created challenges if the team desired to cut costs before the trade deadline.

Walker ought to get consideration from NBA teams navigating preseason injuries. Some of Boston’s rivals could be intrigued by what they saw in Walker’s preseason play with the Celtics.