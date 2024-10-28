Live updates: Unbeaten C's welcome Giannis, Bucks to TD Garden

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston for complete coverage of C's-Bucks starting with Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Celtics went 2-2 against the Bucks last season.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 33.0 points through the first three games of the campaign.

The Bucks hope to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Boston Celtics will aim to stay undefeated when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a Monday night showdown at TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a 124-118 win over the Detroit Pistons led by a 37-point performance by Jayson Tatum. The Celtics superstar's quest for his first NBA MVP award is off to a stellar start as he is averaging 33.0 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor. He was named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Milwaukee enters on a two-game losing skid. Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.3 points per game) and Damian Lillard (26.3) will need a spark from their supporting cast to take down the reigning champions in a raucous environment.

