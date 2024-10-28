First-quarter dominance fueling Celtics' red-hot start to new season

The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Monday night in an early-season clash between two of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The defending champion Celtics actually have a seven-game regular season home win streak against the Bucks. Milwaukee's last regular season win in Boston came on Dec. 21, 2018.

If the Celtics are going to extend that streak, a strong start will be key. Boston has been the best first-quarter team in the NBA so far this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Celtics' red-hot 3-point shooting has been instrumental in this early-game success. They are averaging eight 3-pointers made per game in the first quarter. There are eight teams averaging fewer than 11 3-point shots made per game, and the C's are slightly under that mark in just the first quarter.

Here's a deeper look at the Celtics' first-quarter dominance this season. They are outscoring teams by 10.3 points over the first 12 minutes each game.

The Bucks are averaging 26.3 points in the first quarter per game, including just 2.7 3-pointers made during those minutes. Milwaukee is also averaging 4.3 turnovers per first quarter, which ranks in the bottom third of the league.

The Bucks are 1-2 through three games with back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics made a statement on Opening Night by beating the New York Knicks in a game highlighted by a 43-point first quarter for Boston that included 10 3-pointers.

Monday's game is another good opportunity for the C's to send a message to the rest of the conference. Boston's scoring depth, outside shooting and versatile defense could expose some of Milwaukee's most glaring weaknesses.