Celtics-Bucks recap: Tatum leads comeback win in Milwaukee

What to Know Jayson Tatum scored 30+ points for the seventh time in 11 games.

The Bucks are now 2-8 on the season.

Jaylen Brown notched 14 points in his return.

Payton Pritchard had 18 points with five 3-pointers off the bench.

Boston begins the 2024 NBA Cup on Tuesday vs. Atlanta.

The Boston Celtics gutted out another tough win Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They overcame an early 17-point deficit to take down their Eastern Conference rival on the road, 113-107. Jayson Tatum erupted for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in the victory.

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday chipped in 15 points apiece. White also notched six rebounds and six assists in what was a great all-around performance by the All-Defensive guard. Jaylen Brown had 14 points in his return from injury.

The C's won despite a 42-point outburst from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose supporting cast couldn't keep up with Boston's balanced attack.

Check out our live blog below for a full recap of the Celtics' 113-107 win: