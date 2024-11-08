Celtics-Nets recap: C's survive in OT for bounce-back victory

What to Know The Celtics didn't take their first lead until the fourth quarter

Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 33 points.

Payton Pritchard notched 20 points off the bench,

Boston improved to 8-2 on the season.

Celtics will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics outlasted the Brooklyn Nets in an overtime thriller at TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum led the way with a game-high 33 points in the Celtics' 108-104 victory. Payton Pritchard added 20 off the bench. Al Horford had 13 points- including a clutch 3-pointer in OT- and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

Boston didn't take a lead until the fourth quarter and won despite shooting just 26.4 percent from 3-point range. It also was outrebounded 51-39.

The Celtics will look to carry the momentum from the win into Sunday's game in Milwaukee. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

