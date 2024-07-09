Jayson Tatum: It's an honor to wear Kobe Bryant's No. 10 at Olympics

The late great Kobe Bryant has had a tremendous impact on Jayson Tatum's basketball journey, so you can be sure the Boston Celtics superstar is relishing the opportunity to wear the Los Angeles Lakers legend's No. 10 jersey at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The players on Team USA's men's Olympic basketball team gathered in Las Vegas this past weekend to begin their preparations for the Paris Games later this month.

Tatum is making his second appearance on the Olympic team -- he won gold in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Games -- and he is joined by Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday.

Tatum is grateful to wear No. 10, represent his country and help carry on the legacy of a basketball icon he idolizes.

"Nothing short of an honor to be able to represent this uniform and wear No. 10," Tatum told reporters on Monday. "Anyone who remotely knows me knows how much influence that (Bryant) had on me as a kid, inspiring me to reach my goals. It's definitely not something I take for granted or take lightly."

Jayson Tatum on wearing Kobe Bryant's USMNT #10 jersey: "It's nothing short of an honor... it's definitely something I don't take for granted or take lightly" 👏 pic.twitter.com/984eETebAa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 9, 2024

Bryant won two gold medals in his Olympic career, one in 2008 and another in 2012. Team USA went 26-0 when Bryant wore the red, white and blue jersey.

Tatum will also have two gold medals if the United States accomplishes its goal in Paris, which it is favored to do.

Team USA's first group stage game at the Olympics is scheduled for Friday, July 28 against Serbia on NBC.