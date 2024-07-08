Here's the US men's basketball team's full exhibition and Olympic schedule

The U.S. men's basketball team's chase for a fifth straight gold medal is about to begin.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Co. will enter the 2024 Paris Olympics as the heavy favorites. However, while Team USA has a star-studded roster, the assembly of NBA champions, Olympic gold medalists and future Hall of Famers will get a chance to warm up before the Olympic competition begins.

From exhibitions to the real deal in Paris, here is the U.S. men's basketball team's upcoming schedule.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Team USA men's basketball pre-Olympic schedule

Team USA will play five exhibitions as part of the USA Basketball Showcase ahead of the 2024 Olympics, and all five will be against teams that are also competing in Paris.

The U.S. will open its exhibition schedule against Canada on Wednesday, July 10, in Las Vegas.

From there, the squad will head to Abu Dhabi for two matchups. It will face Australia on Monday, July 15, and Nikola Jokic's Serbia squad on Wednesday, July 17.

Team USA will wrap up its pre-Olympic schedule in London. It will square off against South Sudan on Saturday, July 20, and battle Germany in its final Olympic tune-up on Monday, July 22.

Team USA men's basketball 2024 Olympics schedule

Team USA will tip-off group play against Jokic and Serbia on Sunday, July 28, at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

The team will continue Group C play against South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, and play its final group play game against Puerto Rico on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Men's quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, semifinals will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, and the gold medal game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Full Team USA men's basketball schedule

Below is Team USA's full exhibition and Olympic schedule, including dates, times and TV networks: