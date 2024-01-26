Tatum has heartfelt reaction to being All-Star starter for fourth time

Jayson Tatum has been named a starter for the Eastern Conference team at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and it's an honor he doesn't take lightly.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Tatum has been voted a starter in the game.

"It means the world. I never get used to it, I never want to take it for granted," Tatum told reporters after Thursday's win against the Miami Heat. "As a kid it was my dream. I watched All-Star Weekend every year growing up and dreamed about one day being in that game. So to be voted in as a starter, fifth straight year in the game, it doesn't seem real at times.

"Thanks to all the fans. There are so many guys they could vote for, and I continue to get voted as one of the top guys. It's pretty cool. I think it's important to celebrate those small wins throughout the season. Obviously, there's more things you want to accomplish, but being an All-Star never gets old and I'm very grateful for that."

Tatum, who won MVP of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah after scoring a record 55 points, will be making his fifth straight All-Star appearance. The last Celtics player to appear in five consecutive All-Star games was Paul Pierce from 2007-08 through 2011-12.

We still don't know if any of Tatum's Celtics teammates will join him for All-Star Weekend. The All-Star reserves are selected by the 30 head coaches. Those players will be announced Feb. 1. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is deserving of another All-Star berth, and you could also make a strong case for center Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Derrick White.