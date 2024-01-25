Jayson Tatum named a starter for 2024 All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum will once again represent the Boston Celtics as a starter in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced the starters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams on Thursday. Tatum will be joined in the East starting lineup by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks).

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) will start for the West.

This is Tatum's fifth career All-Star selection. He has earned an All-Star nod in all but his first two seasons in the league. Last year, he earned All-Star MVP honors with a 55-point performance.

Through 41 games this season, Tatum is averaging 27.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field (36.1 percent on 3-pointers). He was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves will be announced on Feb. 1. Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are candidates to join Tatum on the East roster.

This year's All-Star festivities are set for Feb. 18 in Indiana.