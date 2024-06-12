This mic'd up video of Jaylen Brown in Celtics-Mavs Game 2 is awesome

The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, and one player who has played a key role in that early success is Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics guard has played at a high level on both ends of the court.

Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in Game 1. He scored 21 points with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Game 2.

Not only has Brown contributed in a major way statistically, he's also been one of the team's most vocal leaders. Whether it's words of encouragement, going over strategy or celebrating a great play, Brown is helping lead the charge from a leadership standpoint.

Check out the video in the player above to watch Brown's best mic'd up moments from the Celtics' Game 2 win last Sunday.

Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.