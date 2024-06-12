Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch NBA Finals Game 3 coverage LIVE in Dallas beginning at 7 p.m. ET
Boston Celtics

This mic'd up video of Jaylen Brown in Celtics-Mavs Game 2 is awesome

Brown has made a major impact at both ends of the floor in the NBA Finals.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, and one player who has played a key role in that early success is Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics guard has played at a high level on both ends of the court.

Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in Game 1. He scored 21 points with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Game 2.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Not only has Brown contributed in a major way statistically, he's also been one of the team's most vocal leaders. Whether it's words of encouragement, going over strategy or celebrating a great play, Brown is helping lead the charge from a leadership standpoint.

Check out the video in the player above to watch Brown's best mic'd up moments from the Celtics' Game 2 win last Sunday.

Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.

More Celtics coverage

Boston Celtics 3 hours ago

These stat trends bode well for Celtics' chances in 2024 NBA Finals

Arbella Early Edition 21 hours ago

Scal, Eddie House share keys to C's winning Game 3 vs. Mavs

Boston Celtics Jun 11

Will Tatum's scoring improve? Five questions for Celtics-Mavs Game 3

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJaylen Brown2024 NBA FinalsDallas Mavericks
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us