These stat trends bode well for Celtics' chances in 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are halfway to their goal of winning the NBA Finals.

They lead the series 2-0 over the Dallas Mavericks after winning both of the first two games at TD Garden. The last time the Celtics won the first two games of an NBA Finals was 2008, and they ultimately won that series in six games over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The series now shifts to Dallas. The Mavericks play well at home, where they own a 5-3 record in the 2024 playoffs so far. But no team has played better on the road in the postseason than the Celtics. Boston has a 6-0 road record in the playoffs this year and an eight-game road playoff win streak dating back to last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

While there is plenty more work to do for the Celtics, the following statistical trends do bode well for their chances of ultimately winning the series (all trends/stats via NBC Sports Boston's stats guru Dick Lipe).

The Celtics are 8-0 all time in the Finals after winning the first two games. However, they haven't led the Finals 3-0 since 1959.

The Celtics have a 14-2 record in the 2024 playoffs so far. Since the current playoff format was established in 1984, every team that has started the playoffs 14-2 or better won the title that season (2017 Warriors, 2001 Lakers, 1999 Spurs, 1996 Bulls, 1989 Pistons, 1987 Lakers, 1986 Celtics).

Teams that win the first two games of the Finals go on to win the series 86.1 percent (31-5) of the time.

Teams that win the first two games of the NBA Finals at home go on to win the series 84.4 percent (27-5) of the time.

The Celtics have won eight straight road playoff games, including a 6-0 record away from home in the 2024 postseason. It's the longest road playoff win streak in franchise history.

The Celtics are 43-1 all-time in playoff series in which they led 2-0 (Only loss was to LeBron James' Cavaliers in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals).

Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.